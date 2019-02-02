Clean air, rivers and making country self-sufficient in food high on goverment priorities

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As air pollution has become a major problem in cities across the country, the government focus for the next decade will be to ensure a “clean and green India” with an emphasis on curbing pollution, clean rivers and safe drinking water, and producing food in the most organic way.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, while presenting the interim budget on Friday, unveiled the government’s vision for the next decade, listing thereby ten important dimensions in 2030.

“With this comprehensive ten-dimensional Vision, we will create an India where poverty, malnutrition, littering and illiteracy would be a matter of the past. India would be a modern, technology-driven, high growth, equitable and transparent society,” said Goyal.

Among the 10 points, almost five dealt with environment and technology-driven interventions in various sectors.

“Making India a pollution free nation with green Mother Earth and blue skies is the Third Dimension of our Vision. This India will drive on electric vehicles with renewable becoming a major source of energy supply. India will lead the world in the transport revolution through electric vehicles and energy storage devices, bringing down import-dependence and ensuring energy security for our people,” he said.

The NDA government had launched a Ganga leaning program ‘Namami Gange’ in 2015 with a budgetary allocation of Rs 20,000 crore for five years.

“Our rivers and water bodies are our life-supporting assets. Our Government has worked vigorously for cleaning River Ganga. Fifth dimension of our vision for India of 2030 is clean rivers, with safe drinking water to all Indians, sustaining and nourishing life and efficient use of water in irrigation using micro-irrigation techniques,” he added. The other dimensions included the country's space programme and rural development.

Food security

Another key area to become part of the vision was self-sufficiency in food production and producing food in the most organic way. The finance minister also included country’s ambitious space programme Gaganyaan, the human space flight to be launched by 2022 and India becoming the launch-pad of satellites for the world.