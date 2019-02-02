Defence budget crosses Rs 3 lakh crore, 10 per cent hike in spending for new infrastructures

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian armed forces, undergoing modernisation, have been allocated Rs 3,18,931.22 crore as defence outlay for 2019-20 and an additional Rs 1,12,080 crore has been given for defence pension. The total outlay for FY2019-20 is Rs 27,84,200 crore. The government has provided an addition of Rs 23,419.81 crore for the defence forces. This is an increase of 7.93 per cent when compared to last budget.

Union Minister Piyush Goel said that this is for the first time that the defence budget has crossed over Rs 3 lakh crore and added that the government will provide additional funds if needed for border security. “Our soldiers protect the country on the borders and they are our pride. We have allocated more than Rs 3 lakh crore for securing our borders — the highest so far,” he said.

There is a hike of 10 per cent on capital spending. Capital expenditure is money which is used to develop new infrastructure and to buy new hardware. It has been increased from Rs 93,982 crore last year to Rs 1.03 lakh crore this year. This will cover the Rafale, S-400 deals, apart from the others.

Dr Laxman Kumar Behera, Research Fellow, Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses sees the budget on the lines of his expectation. There is no major hike but it is reasonable when it comes to the money given for modernisation. “Given the political compulsions, not all the requirements can be fulfilled. The 10 per cent increase in the Capital Outlay may not be adequate but it is a reasonable increase,” he said.

Piyush Goyal in his speech touched upon the issue of One Rank One Pension for the Armed Forces.

The previous government had allocated Rs 500 crore in 2014-15 for which the BJP-led government has already spent ‘Over 35,000 crore in its true spirit’,” said Goyal.

Military Service Pay demand turned down

While Piyush Goyal mentioned hiking the Military Service Pay (MSP), the government has already rejected the demand for higher MSP for around one lakh service personnel, including 87,646 JCOs and 25,434 personnel from the Navy and the Air Force in December, 2018. Army had said it will seek a review of the decision