Electric Vehicles get push in budget; other sops may help sales of two-wheelers

Auto industry wasted no time in welcoming the move and said that the government’s 2030 EV mission will provide much-needed impetus to the industry.

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at stations set up by Tata Power. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Two days day after the country’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem received a major push when Central Board of Excise and Customs decided to cut excise duty on their imports, these vehicles found a detailed mention again on Finance Minister Piyush Goyal’s interim Budget.

Goyal said India would “lead the energy revolution in the world” with EVs.

“EV industry welcomes FM’s commitment towards making the country pollution free, in his budget speech. We hope the government would soon announce a concrete plan of action with its time-bound implementation in order to fulfil its stated vision,” Sohinder Gill, director general- Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said.

He added that SMEV strongly feels that an initial high dose of incentives and actions must be taken in the next 1 or 2 years to relaunch the electric mobility mission that has sort of lost steam in the recent years due to flip flop of policies.

The government is yet to announce the adaptation of phase two of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles) scheme which provides monetary incentive in popularising EVs. India does not an EV policy currently. 

While no direct measures were announced in the Budget to boost automobile demand, industry representatives believe that sops given to the agriculture sector and a relaxation on the income tax limit will drive demand for two-wheelers, tractors and to some extent small cars.

“The alleviation of exempted income to Rs 5 lakh per annum will boost demand for entry-level cars in tier 2 and 3 cities and rural markets…However, we look forward to more progressive measures towards faster adoption of EVs in India,” Nissan spokesperson said.

YS Guleria, Senior VP - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “We are cautiously optimistic that the resultant positive customer sentiments can offset the industry slowdown caused by the insurance premium hike earlier this year...”

Meanwhile, passenger vehicle sales figures for the month for January continue to remain weak. Owing to a lack of vehicle finance availability, weak buyer sentiment and rising vehicle prices, most PV makers either witnessed a flat or decline in domestic sales last month.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker,  saw a marginal growth of 1.1 per cent year-on-year in domestic sales with 142,150 units in the month of January 2019, while Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a decline of 9.1 per cent in its domestic sales at 11221 units in the month of January 2019.

