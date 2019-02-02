Fiscal deficit, higher government borrowing leave bond market worried

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: That the government would breach the fiscal target or fall short of revenue collections were no secret and the bond markets had more or less priced in such concerns.

However, experts say the worry is now about missing the fiscal deficit target for a second year in a row, and additional borrowing budgeted for the fiscal year 2019-20. Ratings firm Moody’s too flagged it as “credit negative for the sovereign”.

The 10-year benchmark government bond yield rose to 7.62 per cent from 7.49 per cent before the budget.

Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. The Indian currency showed weakness too as it slipped down to 71.28 against the US dollar from the pre-budget level of 71.18.

“The lack of a reference to the recommendations of the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) review committee or a guidance on the path forward on fiscal consolidation is a concern. It has possibly taken a view that incurring some fiscal stimulus may be appropriate in the backdrop of low near term inflation and global growth outlook,” said Amandeep Chopra, Head of Fixed Income of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.

The budget has revised fiscal deficit target for next fiscal at 3.40 per cent, higher than the earlier target of 3.10 per cent, mainly on account of the Rs 75,000 crore outlay for the farm segment.

This has also pushed the government’s net market borrowing target for next fiscal to Rs 4.73 lakh crore. The demand-supply dynamics for the current fiscal was comfortable with RBI’s open market purchases (OMO) but looks unfavourable for FY20, Kotak Securities said.

“The upcoming MPC (monetary policy committee) meeting scheduled on February 7 could treat the budget as fiscally loose and could taper the consensus building for a rate cut, among MPC members,” Kotak Securities added.

Uniform stamp duty rate for financial transactions

The Finance Bill for 2019-20 has proposed to bring in a single stamp duty rate for all the financial securities transactions and a single point collection through stock exchanges, an initiative mooted earlier. There has been a long-standing demand of the broking industry to remove procedural issues.