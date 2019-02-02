Fund-starved Railways receives cash boost in interim budget

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Focussing on the modernisation of coaches, safety and efforts to cut down huge operational losses, Indian Railways received an allocation of Rs 64,587 crore in interim budget presented on Friday. This being an election year, the government refrained from any decision on passenger or freight fare.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who also holds profolio of Railways, said Indian Railways has experienced the safest year in its history and all unmanned level crossings on broad gauge network have been eliminated.

“Introduction of the first indigenously developed and manufactured semi high-speed ‘Vande Bharat Express’ will give passengers world-class experience with speed, service and safety. This major leap in wholly developed technology by our engineers will give an impetus to the Make in India programme and create jobs,” Goyal said in his budget speech.

A cause of worry for the Railways is high operating ratio, the direct indicator of working of government run transporter, which is expected to touch 96.2 per cent in 2018-19. The operating ratio stood at an all time high of 98.4 per cent in 2017-18 and is expected to improve to 95 per cent in 2019-20.

Railway has set up a track renewal target of 4,400 km for 2019-20, as against 3,900 km in 2018-19.

Goyal said that infrastructure is the backbone of any nation’s development and quality of life.

“Whether it is highways or railways or airways or even digi-ways, we have gone beyond incremental growth to attain transformative achievements,” he said.

Because of the government’s ‘UDAAN Scheme’ to provide air connectivity to smaller cities, finance minister said today, an ordinary citizen is also travelling by air. “The number of operational airports has crossed 100 with the commissioning of the Pakyong airport in Sikkim. Domestic passenger traffic has doubled during the last five years leading to large number of jobs being created also,” he said.

Talking about the country’s national highways, work for which has picked up some pace over the last five years, Goyal said, India is the fastest highway developer in the world with 27 kms of highways built each day.

“Projects stuck for decades like the Eastern Peripheral Highway around Delhi or the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been completed. The flagship programme of Sagarmala along the coastal areas of the country will develop ports for faster handling of import and export cargo,” he added. He said for the first time, container freight movement has started on inland waterways from Kolkata to Varanasi.

No more unmanned level crossings

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who also holds the portfolio of Railways, said Indian Railways has experienced the safest year in its history and all unmanned level crossings on broad gauge network have been eliminated.

High operating ratio hurting industry

A cause of worry for the Railways is high operating ratio, which is expected to touch 96.2 per cent in 2018-19.