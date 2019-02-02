Home Business Union Budget

Government outlines vision to tap into benefits of Artificial Intelligence for common man

Industry experts believe that the government’s plan is to strengthen the country in the newly emerging area of technology, which is currently dominated by the US and China.

By Express News Service

While presenting the interim budget in the Parliament on Friday, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said the government will utilise and bring the benefits of digital technologies, including Artifical Intelligence (AI), to the common man. The minister also announced the setting up of a national centre on Artifical Intelligence.“In order to take the benefits of Artificial Intelligence and related technologies to the people, a National Programme on ‘Artificial  Intelligence’ has been envisaged by our government.

This would be catalysed by the establishment of the National Centre on Artificial Intelligence as a hub along with Centres of Excellence,” Goyal said while presenting the sixth and last budget of the Modi government.The government’s plan to give priority to AI was welcomed by the industry as well.

IT industry body Nasscom said, “AI has the potential to add $957 billion to India’s economy by 2035. The government’s decision to develop a national AI portal will definitely help us reach this goal faster.”


The IT body also emphasised on the need to re-skill the youth for the new jobs that AI will create.Goyal said, “The government has identified nine priority areas and also plans to develop a national Artificial Intelligence portal soon.”

V Ramakrishnan, CFO, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “The announcement of a national programme on ‘Artificial Intelligence’ will provide a fillip to building national capabilities in this area.”Goyal, in his budget, also announced plans to strengthen the Digital India initiative by announcing the plan to turn 1 lakh villages into Digital Villages over the next five years. 

Industry hails govt thrust on technology
The government’s plan to give priority to AI was welcomed by the industry as well. Industry experts believe that the government’s plan is to strengthen the country in the newly emerging area of technology, which is currently dominated by the United States and China.

