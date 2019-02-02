Homebuyers in affordable, mid-income groups benefit in interim budget

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The realty sector has enough reasons to cheer. Presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said, “For giving impetus to the real estate sector, I have proposed to extend the period of exemption from levy of tax on notional rent on unsold inventories, from one year to two years, from the end of the year in which the project is completed.”

The minister also proposed to exempt the levy of income tax on notional rent on a second self-occupied house. Currently, income tax on notional rent is payable if a person has more than one self-occupied house.

“Considering the difficulty of the middle class having to maintain families at two locations on account of their job, children’s education, care of parents and so on, I am proposing to exempt levy of income tax on notional rent on a second self-occupied house,” Goyal said.

This will also be beneficial for people who need to maintain more than one house for family reasons. So, you don’t need to pay tax on notional rent in case your second house is occupied by immediate family or parents.

In a major push for the affordable housing segment, the finance minister also proposed to extend the benefits under Section 80-IBA of the Income Tax Act for one more year. That is, to the housing projects approved till March 31, 2020.

Also, the benefit of rollover of capital gains under Section 54 of the Income Tax Act will be increased from investment in one residential house to two residential houses for a taxpayer having capital gains up to Rs 2 crore.

“This benefit can be availed once in a lifetime,” Goyal said.

The industry has welcomed the move.

“The budget gives a big boost to homebuyers in the affordable and mid-income segments. The provision of total tax exemption for individuals having a taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh will benefit salaried taxpayers with liquidity improving to the tune of Rs 12,500 annually,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, JLL India.

“The focus on taxation in the form of real estate sector SOPs such as removal of tax on notional rent on second home, benefit of rollover of increased capital gains under Section 54 of the I-T Act from investment in one house to two houses, will support and fuel middle-class income group’s dreams of buying home,” said Rakesh Singh, CEO, Aditya Birla Finance.

However, analysts say the challenge is to bring back long-term investors that left the sector.

“For the housing sector to regain significant momentum, the real need is to woo back the long-term investors who exited the residential market. One possible way was to reintroduce the home loan benefit on second homes. The government’s move on this front is certainly welcome,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anaraock Property Consultants.