How will Rs 2,000 help farmers, ask agriculture experts on interim budget

According to agri expert and chairman of Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission Dr TN Prakash Kammaradi, the scheme lacks economic rationale and political prudence.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 06:55 AM

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leaders of farmer organizations and agriculture experts have questioned the logic behind fixing Rs 6,000 per year for small farmers.

“From several years, we have been demanding minimum income scheme for farmers. It is good that the Centre has implemented the scheme, but the amount is too little. The Centre should have given a minimum of Rs 12,000,” said president of State Farmers’ Federation Kuruburu Shanthakumar.

“Also, instead of fixing the limit of five acres, they should have given it to all farmers across the country as farmers are in distress,” he added.

According to agri expert and chairman of Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission Dr TN Prakash Kammaradi, the scheme lacks economic rationale and political prudence.

“How does giving Rs 2,000 to farmer helps?,” he questioned.

Kammaradi said the Centre should have focused on long term structural reforms, and also considered farmers’ demand to give legal sanctity to minimum support price by taking up a bill that is pending before it.

“It should also have committed to bring in debt relief act to provide relief to farmers,” he added.

Comments

