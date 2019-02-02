In a first, focus on unorganised sector in Union Budget

By Express News Service

The scheme announced in the budget to give Rs 3,000 pension to those in the unorganised sector is a welcome move. The move which calls of a contribution of Rs 100 is still unclear.

Whether that contribution is yearly or monthly, that has been to seen and right now is causing confusion among the workers. However, we welcome the step taken by the Central government, which we feel is in the right direction.

It is also heartening to see that the focus of the entire budget is on the workers in the unorganised sector. This has not happened in the past. By bringing the plight of the workers in the unorganised sector into focus, the government has taken a good step and this will pave way for more such announcements for the sector in the future.

If we talk about the feasibility of the implementation of the promise, there are two aspects attached to it. Firstly, the scheme must be linked to the wage board of unorganised workers. The constitution of the wage boards is already under process and implementing the scheme via these boards is the best way forward. This will ensure that the process as streamlined as each state would have a board for the welfare of unorganised workers and the duty of implementing it would be distributed evenly.

However, for some reason, if the government tries to implement the scheme centrally, there is a big chance of things going haywire and the money not reaching the intended beneficiaries. Also, the chances of corruption increase if the government goes the central way.

Secondly, every government tries to take steps in the forward direction. In this case, the Centre is talking about money transfwer as pension to the beneficiaries. So, all the account holders in the sector under the Jan Dhan Yojana can be identified and the money can be transferred directly into their accounts. The Central government should now encourage all the workers in the unorganised sector to open accounts under the pension scheme so they do not miss out on the benefits.

One very important aspect that the government needs to consider while implementing the scheme is the widespread illiteracy among the unorganised sector.

This could prove to be a major hurdle for the Centre. For the effective implementation of the pension scheme, the government needs to generate and create awareness among workers about the scheme.

Publicity campaigns for the scheme are the need of the hour. If the government ignores this aspect, most of the beneficiaries will be left out and the step taken in the right direction will fall flat.

All in all, I think it is a baby step by the government in the right direction but a cautious approach is the only right way forward.

(The National Domestic Workers' Forum works towards the welfare of workers in the unorganised sector with special focus on domestic workers)