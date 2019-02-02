Interim Budget: Less money, more spending from Modi government

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The receipts and expenditure estimates of Budget 2020 indicate that we are a nation with less money, but lots of pluck. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal’s Interim Budget 2020 proposed a staggering Rs 27 lakh crore expenditure splurge — a 13 per cent increase over the previous year — while gross revenues will grow at a conservative 14 per cent.

Technically this should suffice. But with the government announcing higher allocations on existing schemes such as extending the social security net to the unorganised sector and direct income support for farmers, accounting arithmetic demands that revenue grows at an even faster clip, if we were to retain public debt within serviceable levels.

However, with no new taxes or revenue-raising measures announced, chances are, the government’s gross borrowings will likely spike more than the original estimate of Rs 7.1 lakh crore for FY20.

In the past two years, with revenue failing budget estimates, the government was forced to do two things to rein in fiscal deficit: lower net borrowings, and cut down capital expenditure.

Also, as Goyal noted, income tax collections doubled from about Rs 6.5 lakh crore in FY14 to roughly Rs 12 lakh crore in FY19. Clearly, there’s a potential for high tax revenue, but perhaps Goyal and team are projecting moderate estimates either to avoid missing the mark or to make up for the shortfalls elsewhere — like corporate taxes, which grew one per cent lower than than the projected 18 per cent in FY19 — and if tax collections pack a punch, it allow more fiscal headroom in subsequent years.

As for indirect taxes, GST, billed as the star attraction of NDA government’s tax reforms, ended up as a meat cleaver instead, slicing off tax revenue.

As against the budgeted Rs 7.4 lakh crore collections in FY19, all the government got was Rs 6.4 lakh crore, yet Goyal reposed faith in the tax reform and has pegged a healthy 18 per cent growth in collections for the next fiscal.

Non-tax revenues are projected to grow 11 per cent, largely bumped by dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to Economics Affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, the Centre agreed to make an interim transfer of Rs 28,000 crore to balance the books this fiscal, but a windfall cannot be ruled out.

The government-appointed Bimal Jalan panel will submit its report next month on the extent of transfers RBI can make this fiscal.

FY19 is the first year where debt is an operational target besides fiscal deficit, but unless the government adopts a tax-and-spend culture, national debt will continue to soar.

Expenditure

Interest payments, which comprise about 34 per cent of revenue receipts, will likely grow by 13 per cent, while subsidies are set to grow at 12 per cent. Unless both are toned down, capital expenditure will remain constrained

Direct taxes

Direct taxes are set to grow at 15 per cent including personal and corporate income taxes at 17 and 13 per cent. This runs counter to the government’s boast of widening the tax base.