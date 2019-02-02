Interim Budget measures will boost rural economy, but at fiscal cost

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Still hurting from the debacle in three Assembly elections, it was very much anticipated that the government would keep its focus firmly on addressing the distress in the farm and unorganised sectors.

So, it did not come as a surprise when Piyush Goyal announced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) scheme that aims to provide Rs 6,000 per year for each agricultural household with less than 2 hectares of land.

The proposal is based on the Rythu Bandhu scheme implemented by the Telangana government and the Kalia scheme announced by the Orissa government, though the quantum of benefit will be less. Both Odisha and Telangana are providing Rs 10,000 per year and Rs 8,000 per acre per year, respectively.

The PMKSN scheme, Goyal said, will be implemented with effect from December 2018. Going by his speech, it seems one direct transfer of Rs 2,000 to around 10 crore households will be made this year and Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated for that purpose.

The minister also announced a 2 per cent interest subsidy for farmers involved in animal husbandry and farm allied activities.

An additional 3 per cent subsidy has also been announced on timely payment of loans. The allocation for agriculture finance institutions is up by nearly Rs 2,800 crore while budgeted allocation for overall fertilizer subsidy programme has been boosted by Rs 5,000 crore.

A major upstick was in the allocation to crop husbandry from Rs 14,700 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 86,600 crore in 2019-20.

How much the PMKSN is going to improve the lives of farmers is open to debate. Questions are been raised as the scheme completely ignores 10 crore landless agricultural labourers. Another point under lens is that the Centre does not have an updated, digitized data on the numbers of farmers.

However, while announcing income support to farmers, the government has largely succeeded in striking a happy compromise between fiscal prudence and political concerns.

While it has beached the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent, at 3.4 per cent, it is still lower than the anticipated 3.5 per cent.

According to rating agency Moody’s, the subsidised agricultural loans are likely to boost rural economy through consumption in the near-term, but will have a fiscal cost.

Terming the inability to meet fiscal deficit target for four consecutive years as a big “credit negative” for the sovereign, Moody’s doubted if the country will meet even the 3.4 per cent fiscal gap target for FY20.

It said the interim budget lacks new policies to boost revenues but has many measures leading to higher expenditure which will increase consumption and at the same time also increase the fiscal burden.