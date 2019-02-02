Home Business Union Budget

ISRO budget crosses Rs 10,252 crore with large chunk for space tech

Complimenting India’s rapid strides in the global space arena, the Union government allocated a record sum for the space sector.

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO Chairman K Sivan addressing press conference at ISRO Head office, in Bengaluru on January 11, 2019. (File |EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Complimenting India’s rapid strides in the global space arena, the Union government allocated a record sum for the space sector. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) budget has crossed USD  100 billion (Rs 10,252 crore).  In 2017-18, the actual allocation was Rs 8,053 crore, while in 2018-19 the revised estimate stood at Rs 9,918 crore.

As per the outlay on major schemes, funds were allocated under three heads i.e. space technology, space applications and INSAT satellite system. A total of Rs 7,483 crore was allotted to space technology as against the previous year’s Rs 6,993 crore. Allocation for space applications was a steep rise from Rs 1,595 crore to Rs 1,885 crore, while INSAT satellite system gets Rs 884 cr.

ISRO’s Indian National Satellite (INSAT) system is one of the largest domestic communication satellite systems in the Asia-Pacific region.

Boosted with 200 transponders, the system provides services to telecommunications, television broadcasting, satellite newsgathering, societal applications, weather forecasting, disaster warning and search and rescue operations.

While presenting the interim budget, Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs, Railways & Coal, Piyush Goyal, said, “The seventh dimension of our vision for the next decade aims at the outer skies. Our space programme - Gaganyaan, India becoming the launch-pad of satellites for the world and placing an Indian astronaut into space by 2022, reflect this dimension of our vision.’’  

ISRO chairman K Sivan had earlier said it planned 32 missions, including the “most complex” Chandrayaan-2 slated to be launched in April.

“The year 2019 promises to be much more challenging to the ISRO community with 32 planned missions (14 launch vehicles, 17 satellites and 1 Tech demo missions),” Sivan had said in a New Year message. Just a couple of days back, ISRO had unveiled the Human Space Flight Centre in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Union Budget news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Budget 2019 ISRO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp