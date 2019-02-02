Northeast could turn into country’s new growth hub

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: With the Centre prescribing a new thrust to infrastructure and development in the Northeast with a 21 per cent hike over 2018-19 with a proposed allocation of `58,166 crore in 2019-20, business and industry sectors seemed all buoyed up.Budget analyst and former chairman of Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER), RS Joshi said, “By increasing the allocation, the main thrust of the Centre seems to be on completion of ongoing infrastructure projects in a time-bound manner in the Northeast, be it road or rail”.

He also said that in the Budget, the BJP has taken credit for all that the NDA government did in the past five years by smartly highlighting some projects. Asked if the high increase in allocation was an attempt by the BJP to woo the voters ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Joshi said the people of Northeast would take many things into consideration before voting.

“While they (Centre) will take credit for increase in allocation, there are some other issues as well, particularly the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. So, it remains to be seen how the BJP handles the situation. People will consider in totality before voting,” he added.In his Budget speech, interim finance minister Piyush Goyal said the people of Northeast had received significant benefits of infrastructure development.

He said while Arunachal had come on the air map recently, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram were connected by the railway and more thrust would be given to the area.Joshi said the Centre would introduce the movement of container cargo to Northeast by augmenting navigation capacity of the Brahmaputra. He also highlighted some rail and road projects, which were stuck for years, which were completed recently by the Central government.

Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC) director, Rajeev Singh said, “With universal electrification and digital connectivity, rural India is destined to generate the next growth wave of employment generation and North East India is slated to be the new growth hub of India”, Singh said.He said the plan to have one lakh digital villages by next 5 years will help in ironing out the rural-urban divide in digital connectivity.

With N-E India in particular sharing international borders with Myanmar, Bangladesh, China and Nepal can benefit immensely from this advent in technology, he added. The significant bump in budgetary allocation for the Northeast could also help stem the tide of violence over the Citizenship Amendment Bill.