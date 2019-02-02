Home Business Union Budget

Pension plan for unorganised workers good move, needs clarity

The government’s announcement of pensions for the unorganised workers under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan has been welcomed by workers.

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government’s announcement of pensions for the unorganised workers under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan has been welcomed by workers. Experts too have expressed happiness but with a caution. 

“There is no doubt that the move is a step in the right direction but there must have been more clarity about the proposal. Like for instance, the contribution has only been specified as Rs 100 but there is no clarity on whether it is monthly or annual. Also, there is no roadmap on how it is to be implemented across the country,” Professor Subhash Bhatnagar, founder of Nirmana, an organisation working for the welfare of construction workers, said.

India has a total workforce of 40 crore in the unorganised sector. The sector includes workers in the construction, domestic workers, street vendors, rag pickers, agricultural workers, beedi workers, handloom and leather industries. 

Former Solapur City MLA Narsayya Adam, who has championed the cause of beedi workers over the years, said the government has finally given in to the demands of many activists.

“We have been fighting for social benefits for the unorganised sector. With the move, we are one step closer to fulfilling that dream. However, it is early days and there is not much clarity on how the contributions and the implementation would be done. If the government has a clear plan on how they would do it, they should share it publicly immediately so that all stakeholders can give their opinion on how the scheme can be effectively implemented,” he said.

Echoing Bhatnagar’s view was Gyaneshwar Patil, secretary of the National Domestic Workers’ forum. Patil welcomed the move but said that creating awareness among the workers was the biggest challenge in its implementation. 

“As we know, most of the unorganised sector is illiterate. Hence, they are not aware of many of the government’s schemes. It is important that the government reaches out to each and every beneficiary and to do that they need to organise comprehensive awareness drives and camps. If this does not happen, the scheme will fall flat,” he said.

R Geetha, an independent activist who strives for the welfare of rag-pickers, felt the scheme was just an optic and has no credence whatsoever.

“This is just an election stunt. Merely by the announcement, nothing can be achieved. If the government was really serious about workers’ welfare, they should have come out with a comprehensive plan. It is easy to say that Rs 3000 pension would be provided but to do it, in reality, is very difficult,” she said. 

‘Have been fighting for social benefits’  

Former Solapur City MLA Narsayya Adam said, “With the move, we are one step closer to fulfilling our dream. However, it is early days and there is not much clarity on the implementation.”

‘This is just an election stunt’

R Geetha, an activist who works for rag-pickers’ welfare, said,  “If the government was serious about workers’ welfare, they should have come out with a comprehensive plan.”

