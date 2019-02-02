Piyush Goyal not the first to break convention and present a poll-minded budget 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government is apparently not the first to defy the convention on not announcing important policy measures while presenting a Vote on Account. The first such electorally expedient measure was taken way back in 1971, when then finance minister Y B Chavan unveiled policy decisions on job generation.

Piyush Goyal, who has seemingly provided poll cushion to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, appears to have followed in the footsteps of his predecessors — Pranab Mukherjee (2009-10), Jaswant Singh (2004-05) and P Chidambaram (2014-15), besides Chavan (1971-72), in presenting an electorally loaded interim Budget.

The last finance minister, before Goyal, to succumb to the poll pull was P Chidambaram, who had announced changes in indirect taxes, moratorium on education loans, and ‘one rank one pension (OROP)’ during the UPA-II dispensation.

He had also announced that the government would enforce OROP with retrospective effect, besides allocating Rs 500 crore for the implementation.

The UPA-I government, too, had presented an electorally loaded interim budget in the run-up to the 2009 elections, with Mukherjee announcing interest subvention for employment oriented sectors.

The NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee sought to gain electoral mileage out of the interim budget in 2004 when the then finance minister Jaswant Singh unveiled a slew of measures — stamp duty reduction by 50 per cent, expansion of Antyodya Yojana, setting up of six new AIIMS and extension of farm income insurance scheme from 20 to 100 districts across the country.

Chavan had in his 1971-72 interim budget had proposed the setting up of three plants in southern states, besides announcing a country-wide programme for creating more employment opportunities.

PC broke the convention to announce tax relief

“In keeping with the conventions, I do not propose to make any announcements regarding changes in tax laws. However, the current economic situation demands some interventions that can’t wait for the regular Budget,” Chidambaram said in his speech before unveiling tax relaxations for auto sector in February 2014