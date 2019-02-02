Quiet cheer in markets for consumption stocks

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Markets were prepared for an interim budget and not a full-fledged one. The quiet cheer pushed indices up, picking up from the momentum of Thursday’s rally, as finance minister’s speech unfolded.

BSE Sensex hit a high of 38,989.65 and closed at 36,469.43, a gain of 0.6 per cent or 212 points. Nifty closed at 10,893, a gain of 0.6 per cent with 34 out of the 50 stocks in the index closing in green.

Except for banks, financials and metals, all other sectoral indices ended in green.

Auto and FMCG stocks turned favourites, as additional allocation to farmers and income tax sops for the middle class have given hopes for increased consumption. Hero MotoCorp and Maruti were the top gainers among the Sensex stocks.

“The farmer income support package’s first tranche of cash disbursement (one-third of the total) will happen before the upcoming general elections, and will boost sentiments. Income tax rebate (zero per cent tax on incomes) for low-income individuals extended from Rs 2,50,000 to Rs 5,00,000. Again, a populist measure should help low-ticket consumption. This, coupled with farmer sops, should be positive for consumer staples, two-wheelers and small-ticket consumer discretionary items,” said Nishchal Maheshwari, CEO, Centrum Institutional Securities.

Auto as well auto ancillary stocks added to BSE Auto Index, gaining 2.65 per cent to close at 18,985.17.

Among fast-moving consumer goods, stocks like Ruchi Soya Industries, Zydus Wellness, Marico, HUL and Dabur India were all gainers.

Notable among the consumer discretionary index stocks were that of Jay Bharat Maruti, Munjal Auto Jubilant Food and DMart.

“Leaving more money in the hands of masses will lead to higher savings and higher spending. In turn, it would lead to higher growth in economy, corporate earnings, tax collections,” said Deven Choksey, MD, K R Choksey.

There were two specific segments that bucked the trend on Friday, and a clear one was the public sector stocks.

Markets have been disappointed with the way the disinvestment story got twisted with the buy backs and other policy interventions affecting listed companies from the stable. Finance minister though stuck to the target of Rs 80,000 crore for the current fiscal, even with just two months left for the government to raise more than half of the pending target.