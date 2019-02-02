Realty sector welcomes GST cut for home buyers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The realty sector hailed the move to reduce the GST burden on home buyers and hopes that its proposal to appoint a Group of Ministers to examine the same, materialises at the earliest.

Tamil Nadu Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) president Ajith Kumar Chordia said, we hail the budget but is awaiting the outcome of the Group of Ministers’ decision to reduce the GST burden on buyers.

He said the move would help the growth of realty sector which is struggling to revive its fortunes for several years. He also hailed the proposed move for making more homes available under affordable housing and extending the benefits under Section 80-IBA of the Income Tax Act.

T Chitty Babu, Chairman and CEO, Akshaya Pvt Ltd, told Express that the move to reduce the tax burden on the interest on home loans, will boost the real estate sector and drive the demand for homes across the country.

The exemption of levy of income tax on notional rent on a second self-occupied house will provide a huge relief to the home buyers and will encourage the home buyers to invest in a second home, he said.

The benefit of rollover capital gains under Section 54 of the Income Tax Act, increasing it from one residential house to two residential houses and having capital gains up to two crore for the home buyers, will benefit both, developers and home buyers, in availing substantial tax exemption on the capital tax gains.

“The proposed move for making more homes available under affordable housing and extending the benefits under Section 80-IBA of the Income Tax Act which is being extended for one more year, is going to prove the much-needed relief to the home buyers and the real estate developers. The extension of the period of exemption from levy of tax on notional rent, on unsold inventories, from one year to two years, from the end of the year in which the project is completed, is a big move from the government and will aid the growth of real estate developers as well as the housing finance companies and generate more revenue and encourage more investments in the sector,” he added.