Home Business Union Budget

Start-up segment rues Angel Tax miss in interim budget

Sushanto Mitra, founder and CEO at Lead Angels said that the issue of investments in startups had also not found mention.

Published: 02nd February 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Startups

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While most sections of the industry welcomed the Interim Budget presented on Friday, the startup community was left disappointed at what they feel were important issues that have been left unaddressed. 

The nation’s top IT body Nasscom noted that while measures like the plan to convert one lakh villages into ‘digital villages’ and comprehensive digitisation for customs transactions were good moves, critical asks like dealing with the highly unpopular Angel Tax and clarifications under the GST regime were not part of the budget. 

“The industry’s key ask towards abolition of Angel tax, and various GST clarifications did not find a mention. We hope that these will be resolved through a due consultative process,” Nasscom said in its statement.iSPIRT Foundation, another tech industry body, also echoed Nasscom.

“Key issues for startups and investments which need to be addressed but have been missed out are Angel tax and Tax parity between listed and unlisted securities. Angel Tax is a very important issue which needs to be addressed conclusively at the earliest. We need to ensure gaps between policy declaration and implementation do not cause entrepreneurs and investors to relocate themselves aboard,” it noted. 

While the government had recently announced an exemption mechanism where all Department of Industrial Promotion and Policy (DIPP) recognized startups whose aggregate amount of paid-up share capital and share premium after the proposed issue of shares does not exceed Rs 10 crore were made exempt from paying angel tax. However, the industry feels this is insufficient. 

Sushanto Mitra, founder and CEO at Lead Angels said that the issue of investments in startups had also not found mention. “Startups generate the highest number of new jobs per unit of invested capital compared to private or government investments.... The government could encourage investments into startups,” he said, adding that startups could also be considered for GST exemption for the first three years of their operations as a means of increasing time and resources.

Others, like Prakash Mallya, vice president (sales and marketing) at Intel, however, hailed the government’s plans to create one lakh digital villages in the next five years.

This, he stated, would take “technology penetration to a new level, that can help build a truly digital India”.

Tata Consultancy Services CFO V Ramakrishnan concurred, noting that this would further reduce the digital divide, and spur digital entrepreneurship in rural areas.

Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) President Subho Ray added that this vision was an ambitious one and would usher in digital revolution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Union Budget news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp