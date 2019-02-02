Start-up segment rues Angel Tax miss in interim budget

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While most sections of the industry welcomed the Interim Budget presented on Friday, the startup community was left disappointed at what they feel were important issues that have been left unaddressed.

The nation’s top IT body Nasscom noted that while measures like the plan to convert one lakh villages into ‘digital villages’ and comprehensive digitisation for customs transactions were good moves, critical asks like dealing with the highly unpopular Angel Tax and clarifications under the GST regime were not part of the budget.

“The industry’s key ask towards abolition of Angel tax, and various GST clarifications did not find a mention. We hope that these will be resolved through a due consultative process,” Nasscom said in its statement.iSPIRT Foundation, another tech industry body, also echoed Nasscom.

“Key issues for startups and investments which need to be addressed but have been missed out are Angel tax and Tax parity between listed and unlisted securities. Angel Tax is a very important issue which needs to be addressed conclusively at the earliest. We need to ensure gaps between policy declaration and implementation do not cause entrepreneurs and investors to relocate themselves aboard,” it noted.

While the government had recently announced an exemption mechanism where all Department of Industrial Promotion and Policy (DIPP) recognized startups whose aggregate amount of paid-up share capital and share premium after the proposed issue of shares does not exceed Rs 10 crore were made exempt from paying angel tax. However, the industry feels this is insufficient.

Sushanto Mitra, founder and CEO at Lead Angels said that the issue of investments in startups had also not found mention. “Startups generate the highest number of new jobs per unit of invested capital compared to private or government investments.... The government could encourage investments into startups,” he said, adding that startups could also be considered for GST exemption for the first three years of their operations as a means of increasing time and resources.

Others, like Prakash Mallya, vice president (sales and marketing) at Intel, however, hailed the government’s plans to create one lakh digital villages in the next five years.

This, he stated, would take “technology penetration to a new level, that can help build a truly digital India”.

Tata Consultancy Services CFO V Ramakrishnan concurred, noting that this would further reduce the digital divide, and spur digital entrepreneurship in rural areas.

Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) President Subho Ray added that this vision was an ambitious one and would usher in digital revolution.