Home Business Union Budget

Tamil Nadu CM hails Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for visionary budget

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami complimented the Finance Minister for a visionary budget.

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami complimented the Finance Minister for a visionary budget. In a statement he said, “I congratulate the Finance Minister for presenting a visionary (interim) budget with 10 special aspects to carry forward India to 2030. I welcome the announcement to ensure income of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers. It would bring cheer to farmers’ life. It is welcome move to establish a separate fisheries department in order to protect the welfare of the fishermen." 

“Besides, I welcome the increase of allotments to social welfare schemes, Adi-dravidar and Tribal welfare schemes, Health and others. Similarly, income tax relaxation up to  Rs 5 lakh is also a good move. Besides, funds have been allocated to improve the livelihood of poor under various schemes such as improving road connectivity to rural, cow nurturing scheme, house for all and others. Totally, it is a good interim budget.” 

M Kanimozhi, DMK Rajyasabha MP, in her tweet said, “The budget - It is a winter Fairytale, anyway. All is well that ends well. They are trying to end well. But it is a bit too late. #Budget2019.”

AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said it is a budget just for the elections.

There are no special schemes for Tamil Nadu. The central government is treating Tamil Nadu with a step-motherly attitude, he said.

TN session on Feb 8

The budget session of Tamil Nadu Assembly will begin on February 8. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will present the budget. A release said next session of the House will convene on February 8.

TANSTIA unhappy

Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) has said the Interim Budget has not given special attention to small and micro enterprises (SMEs) which are the backbone of country

Revolutionary: BJP

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said in a press release, “It is a revolutionary budget. It will bring cheer in the lives of all quarter by bringing industrial revolution and green revolution,” she said

Stay up to date on all the latest Union Budget news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp