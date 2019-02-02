Tamil Nadu CM hails Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for visionary budget

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami complimented the Finance Minister for a visionary budget. In a statement he said, “I congratulate the Finance Minister for presenting a visionary (interim) budget with 10 special aspects to carry forward India to 2030. I welcome the announcement to ensure income of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers. It would bring cheer to farmers’ life. It is welcome move to establish a separate fisheries department in order to protect the welfare of the fishermen."

“Besides, I welcome the increase of allotments to social welfare schemes, Adi-dravidar and Tribal welfare schemes, Health and others. Similarly, income tax relaxation up to Rs 5 lakh is also a good move. Besides, funds have been allocated to improve the livelihood of poor under various schemes such as improving road connectivity to rural, cow nurturing scheme, house for all and others. Totally, it is a good interim budget.”

M Kanimozhi, DMK Rajyasabha MP, in her tweet said, “The budget - It is a winter Fairytale, anyway. All is well that ends well. They are trying to end well. But it is a bit too late. #Budget2019.”

AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said it is a budget just for the elections.

There are no special schemes for Tamil Nadu. The central government is treating Tamil Nadu with a step-motherly attitude, he said.

TN session on Feb 8

The budget session of Tamil Nadu Assembly will begin on February 8. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will present the budget. A release said next session of the House will convene on February 8.

TANSTIA unhappy

Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) has said the Interim Budget has not given special attention to small and micro enterprises (SMEs) which are the backbone of country

Revolutionary: BJP

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said in a press release, “It is a revolutionary budget. It will bring cheer in the lives of all quarter by bringing industrial revolution and green revolution,” she said