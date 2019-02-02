Home Business Union Budget

Trade captains term Central budget high octane, inclusive

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Trade captains have welcomed the Central budget terming it “high octane one which drives ‘higher inclusion’ while building long-term, sustainable growth of the economy”.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, president, Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) said that the interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has delivered a high-octane budget (although interim) that fulfils the aspirations of the common men and women who have silently supported the building of the Indian economy over years.

Former Union Revenue Secretary M R Sivaraman said the announcement of tax reforms by the Finance Minister is unethical but not illegal. “However, he has done something which no one has done till now. The announcement has left the opposition with Hobson’s choice,” he said, while adding that no major announcements were made. 

P Murari, advisor to FICCI president and former secretary to President of India, said the budget satisfied rich and the poor, except the corporates. FICCI panellists also highlighted that unlike last year, the budget was not vocal on skill development.

N K Ranganath managing director, Grundfos India, said the budget strengthened its commitment to promote renewable energy. 

Confederation of Indian Industry said the Interim Budget 2019-20 has done a fine balancing act between the economic compulsions of fiscal consolidation and catering to the imperatives of inclusive growth in an election year. 

