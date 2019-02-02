Home Business Union Budget

Truck transportation sector left disappointed as no announcement on TDS, presumptive income on Union Budget

Ruing that the transport sector is completely ignored in the Budget, Malkit Singh stated that the transport fraternity is left with disappointment and resentment.

The lorries parked at CMDA truck turminus. ( Photo | P Jawahar/ EPS)

By R SIVAKUMAR
Express News Service

VELLORE: The truck transportation sector feels ignored and betrayed by the Union Government as the Budget for the year 2019-20 failed to have announcements on TDS collected on hiring charges and presumptive taxation on income.

Truck operators across the country have been clamouring for addressing these two issues for long, and were promised by the authorities of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways during an indefinite strike last year. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the national body of goods vehicles and transport bus owners, has sharply reacted as they had nothing to take home from the Budget presented on Friday.

“Union Government has once again failed more than 15 crore people engaged in transport sector by not honouring its commitment to address Budget related issues viz. TDS and presumptive taxation under section 44AE of Income Tax Act,” Bal Malkit Singh, chairman core committee, AIMTC, told Express on Saturday.

The TDS (tax deducted on sources) is charged from the hiring charges the transporters are paid while presumptive taxation is made under section 44 AE of Income Tax Act based on taxable income for a particular period.

Ruing that the transport sector is completely ignored in the Budget, Malkit Singh stated that the transport fraternity is left with disappointment and resentment. “The transport fraternity is totally betrayed,” he lashed.

President of South India Motor Transport Association (SIMTA) and a noted leader of truck operators GR Shanmugappa said, “The transport sector was given a raw deal in the Budget as the government did not make announcements o the core issues haunting the truck transportation.”

“We have already been hit by frequent fluctuation in fuel costs. Had the government considered our demands positively and made announcements in the Budget, it would have helped us tide over the financial burden,” felt J Dharmalingam, a Vellore-based fleet operator.

Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners Federation (TNSLOF) president S Yuvaraj noted that even the long-pending demand for rationalisation of toll levied on highways was not given a thought. “At least, toll rationalisation should have been announced in the Budget. But government failed to do,” he said.

The goods carrier and private bus transport operators were promised by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways before calling off their indefinite strike last year that necessary action would be taken to address the core issues of toll rationalisation, TDS collection and presumptive taxation. They had hopes on the Budget, but now left in the lurch.

