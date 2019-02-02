Union Budget: Modi government's much-needed pro-voter move ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

Election year budgets are do-nothing accounting statements. But finance minister Piyush Goyal quickened the pulse presenting a pro-poor, pro-farmer, pro-middle class, or in one word, a pro-voter budget.

There are no new schemes, but a few champions. A mega pension scheme for unorganised workers, direct income support for farmers, mass tax handouts for the middle class, higher allocations on infra and agriculture — concomitants of the Narendra Modi government’s Rs 27 lakh-crore expenditure binge to crack the 2019 electoral vault.

In a show of intent versus commitment, Goyal made a down payment of sorts earmarking Rs 500 crore this fiscal for the pension programme, making it the first budget scheme announced with retrospective effect.

It has taken five budgets to finally discover the middle class, who await a spread of tax breaks, which as a sum of its parts can stretch up to Rs 6.5 lakh income per annum. The opposition may decry it as a political ploy cloaked as a tax dole, but the move prompted the House to break into an uninterrupted Modi-Modi chant for a minute or so.

Separately, for some, there were goosebump-moments when Goyal invoked war movie Uri’s catchphrase ‘Josh’ with purposeful relish, twice. In the same patriotic breath, he extolled defence budget crossing Rs 3 lakh crore, but the annual increase actually amounts to a flea-bite.

Acknowledging taxpayers’ contribution to nation-building, or rather shared national sacrifice, he promised more achhe din to process and refund taxes in 24 hours, but do hold your horses for the next two years.

Other significant announcements include Rs 75,000-crore direct income support for 12 crore farmers, and higher spending on MNREGA, which need to cut open the FY20 federal piggy bank. In that sense, Friday’s budget was Part-1 with sequels planned later, provided NDA regains power.

Instead of lowering rates to widen the tax base, the government is testing a hypothesis that exemptions will boost spending and lift up sagging auto, FMCG, white goods, and garment sectors. Goyal though refused to tinker with corporate or indirect taxes, which is to say, expenditure will continue to outstrip income. Gross tax collections will grow a modest 14 per cent, while GST collections, once considered as stardust, ended up as a butcher’s knife.

Disinvestment proceeds and non-tax revenue are yet to show there’s a proof of life. Taking an indirect jibe at the high unemployment rancour, Goyal reasoned that job seekers have become job creators, though Modi’s 2014 one million jobs promise needs to put more meat onto the bones.

FY19 will see a breach in fiscal deficit target to settle at 3.4 per cent, but the sky has yet to fall with markets shrugging off the minor deviation. Worryingly, it’s retained at 3.4 per cent for FY20, and could unnerve chicken little rating agencies who loathe national debts growing faster than the economy.

Yet, Goyal refused to balance the budget, where spending is matched by revenue-raising measures, indicating that even perpetual deficits are sustainable in an economy that’s bound to be a $5 trillion and $10 trillion economy in next five and eight years, respectively. In reality, such high performance needs 14 per cent annual growth rate.

Evidently, NDA’s fortunes rest on the whims of voters, and Goyal’s Budget 2020 is now in motion to turn that electoral lead into gold.

NEW TAX RATES:

No tax is to be paid from April 1 if your annual income is J5 lakh. Here's a look at the break-up

Up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Nil.

Between Rs 2.5 lakh and L5 lakh: 5% of the amount by which the income exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh. But you will get full rebate.

Between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh: Rs 12,500 plus 20% of the amount by which total income exceeds Rs 5 lakh.

Above Rs 10 lakh: Rs 1,12,500 plus 30% of the amount by which total income exceeds Rs 10 lakh.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Budget has announced a rebate of up to J5 lakh on total taxable income. This means, even those with gross income of up to

J9.5 lakh need not pay tax if they utilise all provisions in the book — Section 80C investments of J1.5 lakh, NPS of J50,000 and home loan interest of J2 lakh, according to Angel Broking