Home Business Union Budget

Union Budget: Agricultural sops good, but reforms need a push

The issue of farmers’ distress is in the forefront of political discourse for the past few months.

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image for representational purpose only

By Tajamul Haque
Express News Service

The issue of farmers’ distress is in the forefront of political discourse for the past few months. During the past four-and-a-half years, the NDA government has initiated several good schemes for accelerated growth and farmers’ well-being, including those in 2019 Interim Budget, which need critical analysis. 

The important steps taken to improve the condition of farmers are: substantial hike in the minimum support prices (MSPs); low premium crop insurance scheme; allocation of increased funds for irrigation expansion and water use efficiency; e-Nam involving integration of 585 wholesale markets for online trading and access by farmers; up-gradation of 22,000 rural haats and their integration with wholesale markets; soil health card for promoting balanced and cost-effective uses of nutrients; cluster approach for production and marketing of horticultural crops; and rationalisation of trade policy to promote agri-exports.

If properly implemented, such initiatives will help improve incomes of farmers and reduce distress. Unfortunately, several of these schemes have faced implementation challenges, aside from being not so inclusive in terms of either coverage or impact. Particularly, there are challenges of bridging the investment and infrastructure deficiencies and ensuring proper Centre-state coordination. 
Another important scheme announced is direct cash support for small and marginal farmers. Many economists have welcomed this because unlike MSPs, it will have no market distorting effect. It may also benefit relatively more number of farmers than either MSPs or a loan waiver scheme. 

However, in the absence of legal basis for land leasing and written lease agreement, informal tenant farmers will remain excluded. In the absence of updated and digitised land record, many small and marginal farmers will also possibly be excluded. In addition, farmers who do not have Aadhar linked bank account may also be excluded. 

To conclude, the government has done well with schemes that would accelerate the pace of agricultural development and help reduce farmers’ distress, if properly implemented. The interim budget becomes all the more inclusive as it specifically addresses the problems of small and marginal farmers and those in disaster-hit areas. The cash support scheme can help reduce farmers’ distress more effectively if there are some transformative changes, especially legalisation of agricultural land leasing and updation and digitisation of land records.

To sum up, it is accelerated cum inclusive rural growth being propelled by reforms, and not merely high agricultural growth, which can help reduce farmers’ distress. The overall policy direction of the NDA government has been good. But the pace of reforms, including agricultural marketing and land leasing reforms, will have to be accelerated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Union Budget news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Budget 2019 Agriculture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp