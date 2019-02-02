Union Budget: Agricultural sops good, but reforms need a push

Tajamul Haque By

Express News Service

The issue of farmers’ distress is in the forefront of political discourse for the past few months. During the past four-and-a-half years, the NDA government has initiated several good schemes for accelerated growth and farmers’ well-being, including those in 2019 Interim Budget, which need critical analysis.

The important steps taken to improve the condition of farmers are: substantial hike in the minimum support prices (MSPs); low premium crop insurance scheme; allocation of increased funds for irrigation expansion and water use efficiency; e-Nam involving integration of 585 wholesale markets for online trading and access by farmers; up-gradation of 22,000 rural haats and their integration with wholesale markets; soil health card for promoting balanced and cost-effective uses of nutrients; cluster approach for production and marketing of horticultural crops; and rationalisation of trade policy to promote agri-exports.

If properly implemented, such initiatives will help improve incomes of farmers and reduce distress. Unfortunately, several of these schemes have faced implementation challenges, aside from being not so inclusive in terms of either coverage or impact. Particularly, there are challenges of bridging the investment and infrastructure deficiencies and ensuring proper Centre-state coordination.

Another important scheme announced is direct cash support for small and marginal farmers. Many economists have welcomed this because unlike MSPs, it will have no market distorting effect. It may also benefit relatively more number of farmers than either MSPs or a loan waiver scheme.

However, in the absence of legal basis for land leasing and written lease agreement, informal tenant farmers will remain excluded. In the absence of updated and digitised land record, many small and marginal farmers will also possibly be excluded. In addition, farmers who do not have Aadhar linked bank account may also be excluded.

To conclude, the government has done well with schemes that would accelerate the pace of agricultural development and help reduce farmers’ distress, if properly implemented. The interim budget becomes all the more inclusive as it specifically addresses the problems of small and marginal farmers and those in disaster-hit areas. The cash support scheme can help reduce farmers’ distress more effectively if there are some transformative changes, especially legalisation of agricultural land leasing and updation and digitisation of land records.

To sum up, it is accelerated cum inclusive rural growth being propelled by reforms, and not merely high agricultural growth, which can help reduce farmers’ distress. The overall policy direction of the NDA government has been good. But the pace of reforms, including agricultural marketing and land leasing reforms, will have to be accelerated.