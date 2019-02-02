Union Budget: Chennai motorists will have to wait before closed level crossings as 23 ROBs face fund crunch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The act of motorists waiting before closed level crossing gates so as to allow train passage in Chennai city and its suburban areas is likely to continue for a few more years.

According to the pink book presented before the Parliament on Friday, the 23 roads over bridge/roads under bridge (ROB/RUB) proposed to replace railway level crossing gates in Chennai division have not received adequate funds.

The construction cost of these bridges will be shared by the state and the Railways in 50:50 ratio. Some of the long-pending projects had estimates by the Railways from Rs 20 crore to Rs30 crore, but were only allotted Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore by the Railways.

The Union Budget of 2019-20 earmarked as low as Rs 1 lakh for the construction of one ROB/RUB, while the Railways share earmarked Rs 10 to Rs 15 crore per bridge.

Particularly, the reconstruction of the ROB at Elephant Gate, which has been slowing vehicular traffic in parts of North Chennai, has received Rs 1 lakh. The Vandalur-Guduvanchery and Tambaram–Vandalur ROB, which has a daily footfall of 75,000 passengers, received Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh, respectively. The total number of ROB/RUB proposed in Chennai and suburban areas are 22.

A former member of the Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai, R Krishnan, blamed both Railways and state government for the poor fund allocation.

“The estimated completion of work for a particular year decides the fund allocation for projects for the next year. The state government and Railways have not started works at many places, owing to land acquisition issues. The funds for some projects is not enough to erect pillars,” he said.

Southern Railway officials said that more funds have been earmarked for closing level crossing gates.

“At some places, the state government agreed to fund 75 per cent of the project cost. The budget is being looked into and we will expedite the ongoing ROB construction works at Vandalur and Pattabiram,” said the official.