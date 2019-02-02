Home Business Union Budget

Union Budget: Government banks on farm dole to beat agricultural crisis

The government noted that the scheme would help farmers avoid indebtedness and save them from falling into the clutches of money lenders.

Published: 02nd February 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rs 6,000 annual dole to small and marginal farmers announced in the interim budget is in line with a proposal by a BJP-affiliated think tank, advocating direct cash transfer as the best measure to boost farmers’ incomes.

As reported by this newspaper a few days ago (edition dated January 27), the think tank had, after hectic parleys with various stakeholders, submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) recommending cash transfer in order to fulfill PM Narendra Modi’s pre-poll promise in 2014 to double farmers’ incomes by 2022.

As the budget announcement shows, the government has favoured the think tank’s proposal over a NITI Aayog suggestion which, while supporting cash transfer instead of subsidy regime or loan waivers, linked the compensation to minimum support price (MSP). 

The Aayog’s advocacy for area-based income compensation scheme in the event of farmers not getting MSPs for crops apparently didn’t find favour with the PMO, sources said.

With the cash transfer scheme, the government not just hopes to address the apparent agrarian distress, but also boost its electoral prospects ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

About 12 crore small and marginal farmers with less than two hectares of land holdings will benefit from the scheme, getting Rs 6,000 in three equal installments per year, with a total exchequer burden of Rs 75,000 crore. 

“Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN), farmers will get direct cash transfer in their bank accounts of Rs 2,000 each in three installments. The programme would be made effective from December 1, 2018 and the first installment for the period up to March 31, 2019 would be paid during this year itself,” Union Minister for Finance Piyush Goyal said while presenting the interim Budget on Friday. 

“Declining prices of agricultural commodities in the international market and the fall in food inflation in India... reduced returns from farming.

Small and fragmented land holding on account of repeated divisions has also contributed in decline in incomes.  

Hence, there is a need for providing structured income support to the poor land-holder farmer families in the country for procuring inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, equipment and labour,” said a senior official.

The government noted that the scheme would help farmers avoid indebtedness and save them from falling into the clutches of money lenders.

However, cash transfer wouldn’t benefit tenant farmers and agricultural labourers.

In the absence of land leasing laws in states, tenant farmers continue to till lands without adequate documents, which also not allow them to access cheaper crop credits.

‘Structured income support a must’

“Declining prices of agricultural commodities in the international market and fall in food inflation in India since 2017-18, relative to non-food sector, have reduced returns from farming. Small and fragmented land holding on account of repeated divisions has also contributed in decline in the income of the farmer family. Hence, there is a need for providing structured income support to the poor land-holder farmer families,” said an official

