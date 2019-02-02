Union Budget: No change in Rs 4.29 crore Lokpal allocation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There has been no change in the current fiscal's allocation of Rs 4.29 crore for the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal during 2019-20, whereas outlay for the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been proposed to be marginally increased, according to interim budget presented Friday by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Lokpal, which is yet to be set up, was given Rs 4.29 crore for 2018-19.

The amount, which has not been changed for the next fiscal, is meant for the establishment and construction-related expenditure for the Lokpal, it said.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, provides for the establishment of Lokpal for the Union and Lokayuktas for the states to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.

The CVC has been allocated Rs 35.5 crore for the next fiscal, up from the revised estimate of Rs 34 crore allocated for 2018-19.

The 2019-20 outlay for the CVC is to meet its secretariat expenditure.