Home Business Union Budget

Union Budget: No major allocation for health and education sectors

For Delhi’s neighbouring Haryana, however, there was some good news as country’s 21st regional AIIMS was promised for the state. 

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two key social sectors —health and education — did not see any big announcements from the Narendra Modi government as there were only marginal raises in budget allocations for the two areas.

While the budget outlay for health has been raised by about 16 per cent — it has not seen even half of the raise that is required to bring to reality Centre’s commitment of taking total health expenditure to 2.5 per cent of the GDP by 2025.

The education sector which is under pressure to roll out the newly-adopted economically weaker section reservation was given a 10 per cent rise in the proposed allocation. 

The interim budget allocation for health in 2019-20 is  Rs 61, 398.12 crore as compared to 2018-19 revised estimates of Rs 54,302.50 crore. Of the hike, Rs 6,400 crore is meant for Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, the Narendra Modi government’s pet scheme launched last year to give cashless hospitalisation benefit worth up to Rs 5 lakh to 50 crore Indians.

National Health Agency, the body implementing the scheme, however, had asked for Rs 7,500 crore for the scheme. 

“Since two big states, Telangana and Odisha, have not joined the scheme, there is not too much of a short fall for us. Moreover, the Finance Ministry has assured us that the short-fall of Rs 800 crore will eventually be reimbursed in case we need more funds,” said Indu Bhushan, NHA CEO.

Last year, the health budget increase was close to 11.8 per cent as compared to 2017-18 allocation.

“In the National Health Policy 2017, the Centre committed to increase health allocation to 2.5 percent of GDP till 2025. In order to reach this target, the government needs to increase the health budget by nearly 25 per cent every year till 2025,” said an official.

For Delhi’s neighbouring Haryana, however, there was some good news as country’s 21st regional AIIMS was promised for the state. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal also did not make any major announcements in the education sector and earmarked Rs 93,847.64 crore for the education sector for 2019-20.

While Rs 37,461.01 crore has been allocated for higher education, an amount of Rs 56,386.63 crore has been earmarked for school education. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Union Budget news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp