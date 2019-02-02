Union Budget: No major allocation for health and education sectors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two key social sectors —health and education — did not see any big announcements from the Narendra Modi government as there were only marginal raises in budget allocations for the two areas.

While the budget outlay for health has been raised by about 16 per cent — it has not seen even half of the raise that is required to bring to reality Centre’s commitment of taking total health expenditure to 2.5 per cent of the GDP by 2025.

The education sector which is under pressure to roll out the newly-adopted economically weaker section reservation was given a 10 per cent rise in the proposed allocation.

The interim budget allocation for health in 2019-20 is Rs 61, 398.12 crore as compared to 2018-19 revised estimates of Rs 54,302.50 crore. Of the hike, Rs 6,400 crore is meant for Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, the Narendra Modi government’s pet scheme launched last year to give cashless hospitalisation benefit worth up to Rs 5 lakh to 50 crore Indians.

National Health Agency, the body implementing the scheme, however, had asked for Rs 7,500 crore for the scheme.

“Since two big states, Telangana and Odisha, have not joined the scheme, there is not too much of a short fall for us. Moreover, the Finance Ministry has assured us that the short-fall of Rs 800 crore will eventually be reimbursed in case we need more funds,” said Indu Bhushan, NHA CEO.

Last year, the health budget increase was close to 11.8 per cent as compared to 2017-18 allocation.

“In the National Health Policy 2017, the Centre committed to increase health allocation to 2.5 percent of GDP till 2025. In order to reach this target, the government needs to increase the health budget by nearly 25 per cent every year till 2025,” said an official.

For Delhi’s neighbouring Haryana, however, there was some good news as country’s 21st regional AIIMS was promised for the state. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal also did not make any major announcements in the education sector and earmarked Rs 93,847.64 crore for the education sector for 2019-20.

While Rs 37,461.01 crore has been allocated for higher education, an amount of Rs 56,386.63 crore has been earmarked for school education.