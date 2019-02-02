Union Budget: Piyush Goyal proposes cow welfare commission, RSS hails step

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Along with the farmer and the middle class, the finance minister also focused on the welfare of cows in the interim budget, apparently catering to the demand of Right-wing groups ahead of the national elections.

He announced the setting up of a ‘national cow board’, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, to look after the welfare of cows and boost dairy production.

The RSS, while welcoming the initiative, said the focus should be more on protection and welfare of desi cow (indigenous breed).

“This government will never shy away from honouring our mother cow,” Piyush Goyal, the interim finance minister, said in his budget speech.

Shortly after beginning his speech, the minister announced Rashtriya Kamdhenu Board to upscale sustainable genetic up-gradation of cow resources and to enhance production and productivity of cows.

The government will allocate Rs 750 crore for this purpose from the current year itself.

The Aayog will also look after effective implementation of laws and welfare schemes for cows.

Subsequently, addressing a Press conference, Goyal said the proposal for the welfare of cows was made in accordance with constitutional provisions. He said the Directive Principles of State Policy make it a duty of the government to work for the welfare of cows.

‘Akhil Bharatiya Gau Seva Pramukh’ of the RSS, Ajit Mahapatra, welcomed the move. He said the initiative would help in curbing farmer suicides and spread the right kind of energy by promoting desi cows.

“The commission on cows is welcome, but the government should specify that it is for the welfare of desi cows. The details of the proposed ‘aayog’ are not yet out, but it is important to have such an agency that can spread the values which would lead to the protection of desi cows,” said Mahapatra.

“We need to know that cows give us milk, ghee, dahi, gobar and gomutra – which is good for farming and if used, can work for welfare of farmers as well. We will see a drop in farmer’s suicide,” he added.