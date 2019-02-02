Vision 2030: India in space, more jobs and rural development

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The interim Budget presented on Friday sought to appease several sections of society.

With the Lok Sabha polls round the corner, the government offered sops to the country’s farmers and the middle-income classes — both of whom have been discontented for some time.

Accompanying the Budget however, was a ten-point agenda for the next decade, which provided a glimpse of the ruling party’s strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday unveiled the government’s vision for 2030, listing ten “dimensions” ranging from improved infrastructure to cleaner air, responsible bureaucracy and taking India to the “outer skies”.

The first dimension will be to build a physical and social infrastructure for a $10-trillion economy and to facilitate an ease of living, said Goyal.

The other dimensions will include creating a ‘Digital India’ that reaches g every sector of the economy; making India a pollution-free nation; expanding rural industrialisation using modern technology to generate massive employment; the country’s space programme and clean rivers.

Schemes such as Ujjwala (distribution of gas cylinders), Saubhagya (electrification for all), a hike in Minimum Support Prices for farmers, and Ayushman Bharat have also emerged as key issues that will constitute the party’s platform in 2019.

“(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has laid the foundation for India’s growth and development for times to come. We have resolved many problems which were coming in the way of realising our full potential as a society and an economy,” said Goyal.

“With this comprehensive vision, we will create an India where poverty, malnutrition, littering and illiteracy would be a matter of the past and the country would be a technology-driven, high growth, equitable and transparent society,” he added.

An integrated approach towards agro and food processing, preservation, packaging and maintenance of the cold chain will also be in focus. The most striking point however, was the government’s strong intent to leverage on cleaner modes of commuting, including electric vehicles and waterways.

Emphasising the government’s mission to bring an electric vehicle (EV) revolution by 2030, Goyal said India will lead the “transportation drive” at the forefront with EVs ensuring “energy security” for the country by reducing “import dependence” on crude from Gulf countries.

A total of 56,000 units of electric vehicles were sold in 2017-18 which is expected to double in a year. By 2030, the country hopes to increase the penetration of electric vehicles to at least 40 per cent.