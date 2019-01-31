Home Business Union Budget

Raise income tax exemption limit to Rs 8 lakhs, demands NDA ally Shiv Sena

"The government has admitted that people in this income group are poor, so they must be exempted from paying taxes," said Shiv Sena MP Sajay Raut

Published: 31st January 2019 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after the NDA meeting in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 31 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Shiv Sena Thursday demanded that income tax exemption limit be raised from 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh after the Parliament passed the bill to give 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections.

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai said a four-member party delegation met Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and gave a memorandum stating that since the government has taken the decision of giving EWS quota to people earning up to Rs 8 lakh, income tax for this group should be waived.

The government has admitted that people in this income group are poor, so they must be exempted from paying taxes, he said.

Currently, income tax is waived for people earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh a year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Union Budget news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena NDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp