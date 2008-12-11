Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has thrown his support behind a musical stage show that presents a warts-and-all account of his controversy-laced career.

The bowler lashed out at the show’s producers when they announced plans for Shane Warne — The Musical earlier this year, believing they should have sought his permission before proceeding. But Warne said he decided to see the musical for himself before it opened in Melbourne this week and was pleasantly surprised at the tenor of the production starring comedian Eddie Perfect as the wayward spinner.