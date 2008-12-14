BANGALORE: “The successful launch of the Chandrayaan moon mission should be used as an intermediate base for the Mars mission in the future and such missions should inspire youngsters to dream complex thoughts in life,” said former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

Addressing the students of St Joseph’s Boys’ High school at ‘The Closing Ceremony - Sesquicentennial Celebrations’ on saturday, he said that the Chandrayan mission was not just to study the features of the Moon, but for a greater purpose.

He called upon the students to prepare to venture out on this mission as there would soon be a requirement for more astronauts to land on the Moon and Mars. “The ignited minds of youth inspire the most powerful resources on earth, above earth and under the earth,” he said. He advised the students to be righteous, as it would lead to beauty in character, harmony at home, order in the nation and peace in the world.

“It is the parents and primary school teachers who help achieve the righteousness in the heart in a spiritual environment for a great nation,” he added.

Youth should be equipped with creativity and courage and a combination of this is knowledge, he said.