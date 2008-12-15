THE WAY TO GO

Godrej Security Equipment (GSED), has launched an elegant and modern range of ‘Ready-to-fit’entry and interior doors for homes and offices. Entry doors to your home make a lasting impression on the visitor, while the Interior doors accentuaute the interiors.

Godrej Entranza Doors offer different design, size and colour options.

Engineered to the very latest standards, the Godrej Entranza collection of doors combine great looks with smooth, sturdy operation.

Packed with Flaz Board, Honey Comb core or Timber, depending on the budget and requirement, these doors which are termite, borere and rot resistent, come with a two years warranty.

Priced between Rs 3,500 to Rs 6,000, depending on the model type, these doors are available through Godrej’s branches and dealer outlets across the country.