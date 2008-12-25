Home Cities Bengaluru

Made at home

Yummy dishes which are being served on Christmas at the homely parties

Festivities entails food, and when it comes to Christmas we all have in mind the yummy plum cakes, chocolate cakes, strawberry cakes and plum puddings. Cakes, sweets and chocolates apart, all non-vegetarian items are a must which are prepared from morning onwards in almost every Christian homes.”Roast turkey, stuffed and non-stuffed is what I have been preparing every Christmas. This year as well I have plans to prepare it at home. Besides this I will be preparing cakes and puddings for my family and relatives. Basically Christmas for me is like a family get-together. It gives me pleasure to prepare all food stuffs at home rather than getting it from outside”, says Rita, a house-wife from Shantinagar.

Cake and wine apart, delicacies prepared differ from one home to another. For Clara, a media professional, bread with chicken and mutton stew, prepared with coconut milk, ginger, green chilli, potato, tomato and onion smashed together, along with appam, forms a part of breakfast on December 25. Every year we used to get cake from shops but this time I am planning to prepare it at home. Then we prepare chicken biriyani and peas pulav for lunch and invite our friends and relatives which goes on till dinner, she says.”These days biriyani have become a common dish during Christmas. I guess since it is easy to prepare as people do not have time, people are going for biriyani”, says Stephen, an IT employee. So be it biriyani, roast turkey, rum cakes or plum cakes, its time to find some time out with friends and family at home sweet home itself, and cook up a storm with some delicious home made dishes made with love.

