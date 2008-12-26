BANGALORE: Delhi turns into a bedlam city as Raghu and Rajiv continue their search to find the perfect Roadies. The twins are taken aback by an overwhelming response, with nearly 10,000 people lining up to prove their mettle. Next, things get out of hand, the crowd goes crazy and the whole auditorium is broken down. Unfortunately, the Delhi auditions stand cancelled for the first time in Roadies history. The auditions are then shifted online and short listed contenders are chosen for a personal interview on the basis of their online profiles. Catch all the laughter, tears and the unexpected this Saturday, December 27 at 7 p.m. on MTV.

