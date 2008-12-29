BANGALORE: The Mysore Kennel Club organised its 88th and 89th championship dog show in the city on Sunday.

More than 400 people participated in the championship and the results were announced later in the day. Prizes were given away to the owners by R N Srinivas Gowda, former vice-chancellor of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University.

The best in show award for the 88th championship was won by an Afghan hound. A Siberian husky won the best in show award for the 89th championship.

John Stanton and Yvonne Smith from New Zealand and David Strachan from Australia judged the performance of the dogs based on various criteria.