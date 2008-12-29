Oxford Bookstore at the Leela Galleria organised an art show cum workshop by Sujata Tiberwala called 'Pratibimba - The Reflection' recently. The workshop tried to focus on feelings -- on the fact that symbols and images are nothing but a means to express our feelings. The workshop was about expressing one‘s soul in a manner others can relate to on canvas.

Sujata is a self-taught artist, and as is perhaps already understood, her interest lies in the feelings that her surroundings generate in her. It could be a falling leaf or a person or a grain of sand. She feels everything in the universe is beautiful and perfect. One only needs the eyes to see it. Her eternal quest is to achieve the state of harmony where her internal feelings can be reflected perfectly on canvas. Her works have been accepted as illustrations and on cover page on children‘s magazine‚ Balhans.

In this exhibition, she used a variety of materials in different paintings. Each painting indicated different meanings. She encouraged participants to use different media too. Watercolour, charcoal, pencil sketch and more were used. Pastel and dark paper creayed a great combination.

Both colour and texture came out in their individuality in the paintings.