BANGALORE: Justice B K Somasekhara Commission which is conducting the judicial inquiry into the recent attack on churches in the state, will hold three sittings on January 7, in Bangalore. The judicial sitting will be held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Cauvery Bhavan, Bangalore city. The commission would hear complaints of persons related to Rajarajeswarinagar, Mariyannapalya, Yedavanahalli, Kolar and Chikkaballapura churches.

The commission would also hold state-level seminars in February at Mysore to prevent attacks on churches in future, said N Vidyashanker, secretary of the commission.

The commission had visited churches in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bangalore Rural districts and heard the complaints of representatives of respective churches which had been attacked.