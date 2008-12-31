BANGALORE: The Academic Council at Bangalore University on Tuesday approved the appointment of retired senior teachers on contract basis for its five-year integrated courses, at the pay scale of Rs 15,000 per month. The council, chaired by University Registrar Sanjay Vir Singh, decided that Rs 15,000 would compensate for the 20 hours of teaching (including practical classes) for science faculty and 16 hours of teaching for faculty of social sciences.

The Council approved the proposal to include Functional Kannada as a paper in the third semester of Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM) course. The syllabus for this paper would be the same as the Kannada paper already inculcated in BE and BTech courses. There are about 1,500 BHM students under Bangalore University, 70 per cent of whom were non-Kannadigas, Director(Planning and Monitoring) K Eresi said. “Knowledge of Kannada will increase job opportunities for students within the state,” he said.

Increasing the intake of students for M P Ed (Master of Physical Education) course, allocation of funds for National Service Scheme (NSS) and recommending Sports Policy for government approval were the other decisions taken at the Council.

Five seats would be added to the current 30 seats in the M P Ed course to accommodate in-service candidates. The fund allocation for NSS would be raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. The Council directed the Canara Bank School of Management Studies to increase its student intake to 120 from the current number of 82. “This will increase the scope for students who appear for CET to be admitted in merit seats,” Vir Singh said.

The Council also approved induction of Post Graduate Diploma course in Japanese Management at Dayananda Sagar College of Science, Arts and Commerce, and MA Kannada course at Government First Grade College, Hampinagara.

The proposal to assign six additional faculty members - one professor, two readers and three lecturers - each for the subjects Finance and Accounting, International Business and Tourism Administration at the Post graduate Department of Commerce was also approved.

An endowment called ‘Prof G Narayan 100th Birthday Memorial cash prize’ for the highest scorer in M Sc Physical Chemistry examination of BU was approved for the institution.