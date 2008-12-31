BANGALORE: In a joint operation carried out by the city and the Orissa police, 24-year-old Idul from Orissa, was arrested on the charges of making a porn video of his girlfriend and distributing it among his friends.

The Orissa police were on the lookout for Idul, who had taken shelter in the city. Idul alias Sheikh Abdul Rehman, has been living in Bangalore for the past eight years. He was reportedly working for a restaurant on MG Road. Two months ago, he is said to have taken leave to go home, after which he did not return.

Police confirmed that during this vacation, he had shot a porn video, featuring his girlfriend and later threatened to kill her if she informed the police. With the help of four of his friends, Idul allegedly made CDs and distributed it among their friends and also in the market. When the matter came to light, the girl and her father lodged a complaint with the Orissa police. Idul’s four friends fell into the police net along with the equipment used for printing the CDs, while Idul managed to escape.

The Viveknagar police said: “When we received the photograph of the accused, he looked familiar. So we questioned a nearby photo studio, who informed us that the photograph had been taken at their studio itself.” Idul has been taken to Orissa.