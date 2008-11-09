BANGALORE: The north-east division police (Kodigehalli) have arrested 12 accused in connection with the murder of rowdy Jagga near Kogilu cross in Yelahanka on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused have been identified as Appu, Suresh, Shankar, Manjunath, Shashi, Sudeep, Javed, Nagaraj, Vijayakumar, Raj, Kiran and another Vijayakumar of Kodigehalli, police said.

The three special teams formed by DCP Basavaraja Malagatti traced the mobile calls of the accused and arrested them at Nagamangala in Mandya.

The deceased, rowdy Jagga and his associate Raja, had assaulted Suresh and others six months ago.

The leader of Suresh’s gang had planned to kill Jagga, to avenge this act police said. Jagga was hacked to death and Raja escaped with injuries.

There is a history of rivalry between the two gangs. All the rowdies including Jagga, were involved in real estate business, it is said. Kodigehalli police are interrogating.