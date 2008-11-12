BANGALORE: A BBM student of M S Ramaiah College in the city allegedly ended his life on Monday by hanging from a ceiling fan at a lodge in Upparpet. The deceased, Bhaskar Pradhan (30) hailed from Sikkim. Pradhan was reportedly dejected over his failure to land himself a part-time job.

Upparpet police inspector M R Mudhavi said: “Pradhan had sent a few SMS’ to a girl.

Our probe revealed that he had proposed to her once, but she hadn’t taken it seriously.

She had reportedly told him that we cannot love everybody.” Police suspect that unrequited love could be one of the reasons. Pradhan had checked into the lodge on Sunday. The incident came to light when the lodge staff who noticed that he had not come out of his room the entire day on Monday, peeped in out of curiosity.

He had used the curtain rope to hang himself, the police said. His cousins who reside in Koramangala had tried to reach him the whole of Monday.