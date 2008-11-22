BANGALORE: A 40-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Tippunagar on Thursday. Shantamma (40) was the second wife of one Krishnappa and both were daily-wagers.

On Thursday evening, when Krishnappa’s son from his first marriage Sundara, came home at about 5 pm, he allegedly found Shantamma lying dead on the floor with no clothes on. Preliminary investigations by the revealed that it was neither rape nor murder, but death due to excessive alcohol consumption. Sundara was taken into custody and a case was registered at Yelahanka police station.