BANGALORE: The state government has rejected the request of the Bangalore University Syndicate to order a Corps of Detectives (CoD) probe against B C Mylarappa, former director of distance education.

The Higher Education Department issued a Government Order on Monday annulling the Syndicate decision taken on July 7 to request a CoD probe against Mylarappa over financial and administrative irregularities.

Some of the allegations included discrepancies in dates of visit to proposed study centres abroad, inclusion of non-members in hotel bills and non-deposit of Rs 19.58 lakh in the State Bank of Mysore, Nagarbhavi branch. The decision of the government is based on a reply given by the BU registrar to a showcause notice and a letter from the SBM manager to the finance officer of the university.

The finance officer of the university had stated that Mylarappa was supposed to have deposited Rs 19.58 lakh in the bank, but an oral verification found that the former director had taken away the demand drafts after depositing and did not redeposit the amount in the bank.

The SBM manager in a letter of November 11 has clarified to the finance officer that the 45 demand drafts were deposited and the amount had been credited to the university.

The decision of the government to annul the Syndicate’s decision could be fraught with legal issues. K N Mahendra, director of distance education, has filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking the quashing of the showcause notice issued by the department of higher education on October 7. Under Section 10 of the KSU Act, the state government has powers to “annul any order, notification, resolution of any proceedings of the university, which in its opinion is not in conformity with the provisions of this Act, or the Statutes, Regulations or Ordinances or is otherwise inconsistent with the policy of the state government.” The decision of the government to issue showcause notice under this section has been questioned in the High Court and the case will come up for hearing this week.