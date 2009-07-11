BANGALORE: About four accidents were reported on Thursday claiming five lives. A BBMP lorry on Thursday afternoon ran over a sixyear- old boy, Harish, who was playing near his home in Jayaram Colony, Mathikere.

The boy was rushed to a private hospital where died on Thursday late night. The lorry driver fearing the consequences has escaped and Yeshwanthpura police are on the look out for him.

In another incident reported at Frazer Town police station limits, a BMTC bus claimed the life of a carpenter on Thursday evening. The deceased Alphanso (46) was alighting the BMTC bus near Mariannanapalya bus stop, the bus has moved ahead, and ran over him, claiming his life on the spot. The driver was arrested and investigations are going on.

A motorbike which collided with a lorry on Mahadevpura Ring Road claimed two lives. The rider Pradeesh (32) died on the spot after hitting the lorry on Mahadevpura Ring Road while the pillion rider Biju (36) was declared brought dead.

Both were working in a garments factory and were from Kerala. While the two were returning from their work, they met with the accident. A case has been registered at KR Pura Traffic police station limits.

A cab driver met with an accident at Whitefield but his body was found only during the wee hours of Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Prabhakaran who works as a cab driver. On Thursday after finishing his work he was returning home on his two-wheeler, which is said to have fallen into a ditch dug up by the water supply board near Doddanakundi road.

The incident came to light only on Friday around 6.30 am,. A case has been registered with Whitefield police and investigations are going on.