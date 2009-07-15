BANGALORE: Working at odd hours and excelling at it too has become a habit with Feroze Pasha. Which is probably why this ticket examiner with the South Western Railways is being declared the best in his field for the past 10 years. The department has set a monthly target of collecting Rs 48,000 fine from the passengers. Feroze Pasha has set a record of all sorts by collecting Rs 5.26 lakh fine in April ‘09 and he collected Rs 57,000 in a single day on April 30. Pasha has always collected more than the target set by the department.

According to Pasha, he collects more fines in the reserved compartments than in the general compartments and only some ticket-less travellers are found in the general compartments.

Normally he collects fines from those who have transferred the tickets, un-booked luggage, ticketless passengers (especially children) and those who are not carrying the valid ID cards.

Pasha said, “The ticketing irregularities are normally committed by the marriage parties and those who go on long pilgrimages because they book tickets two to three months in advance and normally the people who actually travel are not the ones under whose names the tickets are booked.” The department has recognised his services by giving him the best ‘ticket examiner’ award. Besides receiving cash incentives every month, Pasha has received one Chief Personal Officer’s award, three Divisional Railway Manager’s awards and three Commercial Manager’s awards.

Pasha says, “Whatever I am is due to the encouragement, inspiration and motivation from my colleagues and friends. I have done my duty sincerely and have got the results.”