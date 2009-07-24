BANGALORE: Fifty per cent of Bangaloreans do not have a family doctor, according to a survey carried out by Bangalore- based People Health, a health management organisation. Less than 10 per cent of those who did not have a family doctor were looking for one.

In the survey titled ‘How people choose a Doctor’, 1,023 individuals, aged between 21 and 40, responded.

80 per cent of the respondents had an annual income of less than Rs 40,000 and around 55 per cent were either graduates or postgraduates.

It was also found out that 70 per cent of those surveyed did not know the difference between primary, secondary and tertiary health care.

Commenting on the survey results, G Krishnamurthy, CEO, People Health, said, “The survey tells us all over again that we continue to treat health callously. Something as basic as having a family doctor who knows everything about our family’s health and medical history has unfortunately not been considered important enough.”