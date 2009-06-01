BANGALORE: Producer Ashwini Ramprasad is a harried man. Since shooting for Jotegaara commenced, trouble has been his second name. As if a sulking hero Prem was not enough, leading lady Ramya, went ahead and threw the hugest star tantrum witnessed in recent times at a promotional event for Jotegaara on Sunday.

After cajoling by various well-wishers and some intervention by Ramya, Prem, who was miffed at the absence of a song with Yana Gupta, had been convinced to participate in the event. The event was to begin at 1 pm and both Ramprasad and Prem turned up on time. Ramya, on the other hand, had not walked in even one hour after the scheduled time. The producer-hero duo decided to kick off the event without Ramya. Ramya walked in later. All hell broke loose when it was Ramya’s turn to speak. She continued with her speech without offering an apology for making people wait. A senior journalist asked the actress to apologise before she continued. Ramya, who was expecting gratitude for her role in getting Prem and Ramprasad back together, had not seen this coming. After giving the journalist some tips on politeness, she decided to lash out.

“Do you want me to apologise for coming late? Why should I? I did not ask you to wait for me.

Did I? If you can’t wait, get out of here. Who asked you to wait here?’’ Ramya asked.

An offended media boycotted the event and staged a walkout in a huff. Finally Ramprasad had to shift the meeting to another conference hall without Ramya. Ramya told TV channels later, “I did not ask Ramprasad to make the journalists wait for me. I had told him I would join the invitees for lunch. Instead of asking Ramprasad to apologise that journalist asked me to apologise.”