BANGALORE: Another actor to peep out of the woodwork is Sanjay Suri, last seen in Sorry Bhai. Besides his productions under Anticlock Films, Suri is busy shooting a National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) film titled As the River Flows with Victor Banerjee, Raj Zutshi and Nakul Vaid. National Award winning filmmaker, Bidyut Kotoky, is at the helm. This bilingual film (Hindi and Assamese) tells the story of a journalist caught in an intrigue on the inhabited river island Majuli, in Assam. A socio-political thriller, it talks of ‘‘conflicts and individual commitments in an age where being self centered is the norm’’ — and with this social message fits right into the NFDC’s mandate.