BANGALORE: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman PB Ramamurthy on Saturday announced that BWSSB was planning to install bio-gas generating plants in all its Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) . He said that the government agencies should explore every possible means to generate power. Speaking at a seminar on 'Generating Bio Gas from Sewage', he said earlier t he city was just 225 square kilometres, but now it is almost 800 square kilometres. This has increased the responsibility of the BWSSB. At present, the city is generating 750 million litres per day of sewage, and there are 14 STP's to treat the generated sewage. Cauvery stage IV, phase 2, is expected to be completed by March 2011. The City would be getting additional 500 MLD of water and sewage would also increase. Nine more STPs would be established in different parts of the city. He said that bio-gas generated from the STP's would be used to generate electricity, which would be used by BWSSB. A Swedish delegation comprising 18 delegates participated in the seminar.